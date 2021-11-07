Princess Anne reacts to unexpected comment from rider at special event The Princess Royal is so down-to-earth

Princess Anne appeared to enjoy a sweet yet unexpected conversation when she met children as part of a Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) event.

The organisation shared a behind-the-scenes moment to social media at the weekend, sharing photos that showed the Princess Royal smiling and laughing following one particular exchange with a little boy who sat on a horse as they chatted.

Their accompanying tweet read: "'Are you the Queen?' asked Ryder, 'No, the Queen is my mother,' replied The Princess. 'You're very beautiful...and very sexy!' said Ryder.

"There's a beauty to working with children, they'll come out with anything! This was an exchange between #HRH and one of our riders."

The RDA's followers were quick to share their appreciation for the royal moment, with one writing: "Aw, he’s too cute. What a story he’ll have to tell for the rest of his life."

Others added: "What a wonderful exchange," "The Princess Royal is having a good-natured laugh," and: "Out of the mouths of babes....!"

The Princess was launching the Princess Royal Coaching Academy in Warwickshire on behalf of the Riding for the Disabled Association, and as ever, her fashion was on point.

Princess Anne met children and ponies during the day out

The mother-of-two wore a gorgeous brown overcoat with a matching tweed skirt, boots and gloves. She teamed the stylish outfit with an eye-catching scarf with a stunning sheaf of wheat design.

During her visit, the royal met volunteers for the charity, people who have benefitted from it, and of course, some of the horses and ponies at the academy.

Launched in 1969, the RDA helps provide therapy, fitness and skills development for disabled adults and children through activities like horse riding and carriage driving.

The 71-year-old has close links with the charity, having been the organisation's president since 1985 and a patron since 1971.

