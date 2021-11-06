Princess Anne dazzles in brown overcoat with eye-catching scarf

On Friday, Princess Anne was out launching the Princess Royal Coaching Academy in Warwickshire on behalf of the Riding for the Disabled Association, and as always, she dazzled with her fashion choice.

The Princess Royal styled out a gorgeous brown overcoat, and kept the colour scheme for the rest of her outfit, pairing it with a matching pair of gloves, boots and tweed skirt. But it was her scarf that mainly caught attention as it featured the most eye-catching design. The patchwork item consisted of many panels, but one thing that remained consistent across them all was a sheaf of wheat.

During her visit, the royal met volunteers for the charity, as well as some of the adorable Shetland ponies that were there.

Launched in 1969, the RDA helps provide therapy, fitness and skills development for disabled adults and children through activities like horse riding and carriage driving.

The 71-year-old has close links with the charity, having been the organisation's president since 1985 and a patron since 1971. The new centre commemorates her 50 years of being involved with the charity and was named after her.

The new Coaching Academy will include training for 'Coach Mentors', which will help increase the numbers of disabled people across the country that the charity can help.

The Princess Royal dazzled in a stunning scarf

The royal gave a speech at the opening ceremony, where she said: "It was that early understanding and example of standards that has made the organisation what it is.

"And for those of you who have followed in those footsteps and developed in your own ways in your own groups and in your own areas, there is a huge amount we have learned.

"I hope you will agree that the Coaching Academy is an appropriate use of that experience – and will make all of that experience go a little bit further, to encourage more people to take their places in the RDA, and to make that change for each of those individuals that they come across."

Anne has been involved with the charity for 50 years

Ed Bracher, the CEO of the RDA, said: "We are enormously excited to launch our new Coaching Academy. Our coaches lie at the heart of the RDA's work and through the Academy, we aim to nurture talent, innovation and excellence.

This is a core part of our plan to dramatically increase the number of disabled people we can support by our 60th anniversary in 2029.

"We are delighted that The Princess Royal has agreed to lend her name to the Academy, fifty years after she first became involved with RDA."

