Prince Charles to team up with Princess Anne and Sophie Wessex for special Windsor event

The Prince of Wales will team up with his sister, the Princess Royal, and his sister-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, for a very special event at Windsor Castle next week.

Charles will host a reception for recipients of The Queen's Awards for Enterprise at the monarch's Berkshire residence on Wednesday 10 November.

As well as being joined by Princess Anne and Sophie, the Queen's cousins will also be present at the event, including the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the country, with winners given the honour of being able to use the Queen's Awards emblem for the next five years. Businesses are recognised for their contribution in four categories: international trade, innovation, sustainable development, promoting opportunity (through social mobility).

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh used to host the annual ceremony at Buckingham Palace up until 2018, and since then Charles has taken over the duty.

The Prince of Wales has carried out several engagements at the COP26 summit this week, including delivering an opening address, and meeting Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio as he viewed Stella McCartney's sustainable fashion installation in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the Earl and Countess of Wessex have returned to their royal duties this week following the half-term break with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, who turns 18 on Monday 8 November, and James, Viscount Severn, 13.

Prince Edward participated in an International Council Meeting in his role as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation on Tuesday.

Sophie visited the Halow Project, which provides support for young people in Guildford Surrey. The Countess then stopped at Changing Perceptions for the Meath Epilepsy Charity in Godalming.

Princess Anne travelled to Northern Ireland on Tuesday and hosted an investiture on behalf of the Queen at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

