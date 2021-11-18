Princess Beatrice dazzles in satin skirt during rare night out with sister Eugenie The pair became mothers this year

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie left their babies at home on Wednesday night to attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation.

Beatrice, who welcomed her first baby in September, was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but Eugenie, who became a mother in February, was flying solo.

The sisters put on a stylish display, with Beatrice opting for a brown satin skirt, black v-neck top, blazer and matching high heels. Eugenie, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a midi black dress which she combined with black boots.

Beatrice lives in London whilst Eugenie and her family are currently residing in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Windsor home.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looked stylish during their night out

Despite the distance, the pair manage to spend time together and recently travelled to Greece to attend the royal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina.

The Princesses attended the nuptials alongside their husbands, Edoardo and Jack Brooksbank, and both looked gorgeous in their outfits, with Beatrice opting for a stunning Gucci dress.

The gorgeous frock featured a cream top half, and a black bottom half, with a stunning bow tying the ensemble together in the middle.

Beatrice and Edoardo posed with James and Sofia Blunt

Eugenie dazzled in a black dress from Peter Pilotto. The gown fastened at the waist and featured some gold button detailing. Eugenie accessorised with a Gabriela Hurst clutch bag, a pair of Mr. Boho sunglasses and some Carvela 'Lulu' heels.

This was new mum Beatrice's first public outing since welcoming Sienna back in September.

The couple announced her name in October alongside a photo showing the baby's footprints. In a joint statement, the couple said: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."