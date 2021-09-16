Sarah Ferguson gushes about being a grandmother in gushing open letter to Beatrice and Eugenie The author has released a heartfelt open letter to her daughters

Sarah Ferguson has expressed her joy over becoming a young grandmother in a heartfelt open letter to her daughters about motherhood.

In the letter, published in Good Housekeeping, the 61-year-old said her children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have made her "life complete" and how she's loved watching their journey into motherhood.

Eugenie, 31, welcomed son August with husband Jack Brooksbank in February, while 33-year-old Beatrice is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this autumn - she is also stepmother to his son Wolfie.

"From the time you were wee tots, you made my life complete. I look at how full of humility, laughter and joy you are in your hearts, and I marvel at you both," she wrote.

"Now, in you as mothers, I see strength, courage and steadfastness, integrity and goodness, and the way you embrace every challenge and moment. It is an extraordinary feeling when your child becomes a mother."

Sarah has released an open letter to her daughters

On being overwhelmed with emotion, Sarah continued: "Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones... such a feeling to get used to. But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you."

It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn't be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo."

Speaking about being a "young" grandmother, Sarah noted: "Being 61 makes me a young grandma, and I love it. I smile from my heart every day, because that is how it feels to be a granny.

"I have so many fun ideas of things to do with my grandchildren, and of course they’re a perfect new audience for all my children's books."

