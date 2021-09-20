Princess Eugenie pens sweet note to Princess Beatrice and new baby niece The royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their baby

Princess Eugenie has congratulated her sister, Princess Beatrice, following the arrival of her first baby.

The 33-year-old and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl on Saturday 18 September, and are yet to reveal the name of their child.

BREAKING: Princess Beatrice welcomes first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Taking to her Instagram page, proud sister and new aunt Eugenie remarked: "To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣, Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge ⁣

"To my new niece, I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge."

Eugenie – who welcomed her first child, a son called August, in February with husband Jack Brooksbank – shared a photo of Beatrice and Edoardo by a cascading waterfall during a holiday.

Eugenie's sweet Instagram post for Beatrice, Edoardo and their baby girl

Buckingham Palace announced the news of Beatrice's baby on Monday afternoon, sharing a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs six pounds and two ounces.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

Although the royal baby is Beatrice's first child, Edoardo already has a son Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

The princess's newborn is now 11th in line to the throne, which means that Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie has now moved down to 12th place. Meanwhile, it's unlikely that Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.

