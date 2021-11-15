Royal baby update: Eugenie, Beatrice, Meghan and Zara's first months with newborns revealed It's a bumper baby year for the royals

There's been a flurry of new royal babies in 2021 and we've loved hearing about all the little regal bundles of joy here at HELLO!.

From Princess Eugenie's and Jack Brooksbank's baby boy August and Zara and Mike Tindall's third child, Lucas, to Princess Beatrice's little girl Sienna and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's second child, Lilibet, it really has been royal baby fever.

After the initial excitement over the births, the families have kept largely to themselves as they bond at home with their newborns. Here, we take a look at the royal babies' first few months…

Princess Eugenie's baby August

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, into the world on 9 February 2021.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack look blissfully happy as a family-of-three and have shared several snaps of themselves and sweet August with their Instagram followers.

Princess Eugenie's son August gets in the Halloween spirit

Eugenie's most recent baby post showed August dressed in a blue monster onesie for Halloween. We adored the picture of him sitting on the floor having a chat with his cuddly toy minion! "Wonder what they are talking about…" wrote the Princess.

The royal mum has taken August out and about with her too, and in June, shared a photo of her and August in London's Green Park.

She wrote: "A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer. As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch it’s my pleasure to share this journey with you. Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him."

A rare snap of royal baby August Philip

Cute August will likely be having lots of playdates with his new pal, Arthur, baby boy of singer Ellie Goulding who is good friends with Princess Eugenie. Ellie and her husband Caspar Jopling welcomed their son in May, and previously spoke about her friendship with the royal.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ellie revealed of Eugenie: "She's been a great friend throughout this. We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

And of course, now August has a cousin to hang out with too…

Princess Beatrice's baby girl Sienna

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first child together, daughter Sienna, was born on 18 September at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Unlike her sister, Princess Eugenie, who gave birth to her son August in February's lockdown, Beatrice has benefitted from fewer restrictions than her sibling did, meaning she could get out and about and socialise much sooner with her newborn.

In October, the proud parents were pictured taking a stroll around London with baby Sienna and the couple looked happy as they walked close to their St James's Palace residence. In the snaps, published by the Daily Mail, Edoardo could be seen pushing the pram, whilst Beatrice was dressed casually in tracksuit bottoms and a dark green quilted coat.

The couple's outing came after Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson opened up about her second grandchild at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards.

"My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year. You know it's pretty incredible," she said. She also added that Sienna is "very, very beautiful".

New parents Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo

Beatrice and Edoardo have also enjoyed their first date night, recently spending an evening at London's Pavilion Club celebrating the launch of friend Gabriela Peacock's new book, 2 Weeks to Feeling Great.

The family spent several days in Greece too, where they attended the royal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina. It's unclear whether the couple were accompanied by their newborn daughter, who was five weeks old at the time.

Zara Tindall's baby Lucas

The Queen's granddaughter Zara and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, celebrated the arrival of their third child, Lucas Philip, on 21 March.

The mother-of-three is an Olympic equestrian and likes to keep active, so it was no surprise to see Zara and newborn Lucas at the Houghton Hall International Horse Trials in May this year. In pictures taken at the event, Lucas looked so sweet as his mum cuddled him up in a blue puffer jacket that had animal ears on top.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Dad Mike also revealed on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast that he and wife Zara enjoyed a family holiday this summer.

"I managed to get away with the fam, we went down to France, which was lovely, just before the fires actually," he said. "We stayed in a place very close to the fires and fortunately that place made it through, but they did send me pictures that it was close." In August, there were multiple wildfires in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, mainly in the city of Saint Tropez.

Mike also revealed that he and Zara took their children, Mia, Lena and Lucas up to see the Queen at her Balmoral estate. He said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

Mike went on to share an adorable update on his baby son, Lucas, who was born on the bathroom floor at the family's Gloucestershire home. He told his podcast co-hosts that the tot was "good" and that they had watched golf together in Mike's golf room "a few times".

Duchess Meghan's baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan welcomed their second baby, a little girl named Lilibet, on 4 June in California, where they now live. It looks like the son of Prince Charles and his family have had a lovely relaxing summer as they bond as a family of four in the privacy of their Montecito home.

The Duke and Duchess have been on parental leave since Lilibet's birth, meaning they've had plenty of time to spend with their new addition.

When Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter, a statement on their Archewell website said the couple would take parental leave. The couple appear to now be making a slow return to public life.

Fans spotted a possible photo of Lilibet on Meghan's desk

We know that both Meghan and Harry enjoy spending time as a family in the outdoors, and in their TV interview with Oprah Winfrey this year, revealed how they spend time at the beach all together with their pet dogs, go cycling in the surrounding area and tend to their chickens in their garden.

They also had two big celebrations in September – Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's 65th birthday and Prince Harry's 37th birthday. No doubt little Lilibet made an appearance with friends and family at those celebrations.

Now, with older brother Archie back at pre-school, we imagine Lilibet will be enjoying some solo attention from mum and dad at home – plus her sibling to coo over her after school!