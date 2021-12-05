Prince William reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite song - and it may surprise you! The royals love to boogie

The Duke of Cambridge has given the world a candid insight into life at home with his children, and how Prince George and Princess Charlotte have inherited the royal family's love of music.

On a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk, which will be released on Monday, Prince William selects three of his favourite songs – and why they are so special.

One of them includes Shakira's tune Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) - a particular favourite of George and Charlotte's. "What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," he divulged. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning.

"And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music."

Talking about the song choice, William explained: "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte love Waka Waka

"Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with [Prince] Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."

Reflecting on the song, William shared: "It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing. I hope you enjoy this one. Have some fun."

It's hardly surprising Waka Waka, the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, is a firm favourite in the household as Prince William previously revealed his eight-year-old son plays the hit football anthem, Three Lions, every morning when he wakes up.

Prince William recorded the interview whilst in Norfolk

Meanwhile, the Duke also revealed Tina Turner's The Best and AC/DC's Thunderstruck are also special to him as he takes listeners on a journey through the Queen's Sandringham estate.

He appears on the Apple Fitness+ series to encourage people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period.

During the episode, the royal also talks about the importance of keeping mentally fit, reflects on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritise mental health.

