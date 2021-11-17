Carole Middleton's new Christmas decorations have George, Charlotte and Louis written all over them

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carole Middleton is getting stuck into the festive season, and her new collection of decorations would be perfect for her grandchildren.

RELATED: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' royal advent calendars revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother revealed her business Party Pieces has released several adorable nutcracker designs, writing: "Christmas is all about tradition, and the story of the Nutcracker is one that has been dear to me since childhood. The sheer magic of the tale inspired our very own Metallic Nutcracker range from the Party Pieces Collection. I wanted to add an elegant, modern edge to the spirit of Christmas past, and I hope you enjoy decorating with these pieces as much as I will."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William has the sweetest picture of Prince George in his office

Perhaps the glittery table runners will add a touch of glitz to her children Kate's home with Prince William, Pippa's property with James Matthews, and James' home with Alizee Thevenet. And we reckon the paper plates, star-shaped napkins, and honeycomb hanging decorations could come in handy should Carole and Michael Middleton host the Duchess' three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Bucklebury Manor for a festive meal!

MORE: Kate Middleton's childhood home has risen 2,000 per cent in value

SHOP: Kate Middleton's mother Carole's festive home decor is stunning – and starts at £5

Party plates, £5, Party Pieces

After all, who wants to spend hours washing up plates and cups when you could be spending time with family?

Bucklebury Manor is a seven-bedroom, Grade-II listed Georgian property in Berkshire that Carole and Michael Middleton reportedly bought in 2012 for £4.7million.

When asked what her favourite room in the house is, Carole told Good Housekeeping: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house."

Honeycomb decorations, £10, Party Pieces

Apparently, Duchess Kate's parents like to host guests in the kitchen when they are able to. "I love a kitchen supper," she said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

The nutcracker designs may not be the only Party Pieces decorations that feature in the Middleton family homes. Carole also recently showed off her stunning collection of festive decor available to buy, including an impressive silver and white balloon arch and a gold garland for the fireplace.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's forgotten mansion they lived in for two years

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.