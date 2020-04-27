The royal family may work extremely hard, but just like us, they love to unwind and relax - especially now as the nation continues to settle into lockdown life. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the songs and musicians the royals might be listening to in order to keep themselves motivated during self-isolation. From the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding playlist, to Meghan Markle's favourite upbeat track, there is certainly a choice to suit everyone's mood. Read on for a royal-inspired tracklist…

Princess Eugenie - Daydream Believer by The Monkees

Sarah Ferguson with her two daughters

In 2017, Princess Eugenie revealed the sweet reason Daydream Believer was her favourite song because her mother, Sarah Ferguson, would sing the hit number to her when she became carsick as a child. "Growing up I used to get really car sick and we used to go on all these trips and journeys. I always remember coming to the last moment of getting there, and I'd be like, 'how long until we get there?'" she said in a video for End the Silence. "Everyone in the car would be like, 'it's just around the corner.' And then I'd get really sick and they'd turn this [Daydream Believer] on and say, 'cheer up sleepy Jean.' Maybe it's because my name's Eugenie, like Jean. My mum sang it, my friends sang it, everyone."

The Queen - her top ten

As part of the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016, her relatives discussed her music taste in BBC documentary Our Queen: 90 Musical Years. "The Queen loves the theatre and musicals like Showboat, Oklahoma! and Annie Get Your Gun," her cousin Lady Elizabeth Anson shared. "These were the tunes that remained in one's head and were very danceable to." She added: "The Queen is a fantastic dancer. She's got great rhythm." In addition to those musicals, Her Majesty enjoys The White Cliffs Of Dover by Vera Lynn and Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire. Other songs include Sing, performed by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives, Leaning on a Lamp-post by George Formby, Lester Lanin Medley, Regimental March Milanollo as well as hymns Praise, My Soul, The King Of Heaven and The Lord is My Shepherd.

Meghan Markle - I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston

The former Suits star revealed to Lifestyle magazine (now Claur Magazine) back in 2017 that this Whitney classic is her go-to song whenever she is feeling happy. "It's such a good song," she told the publication. A year later, Meghan and Prince Harry danced to the 1987 hit number at their royal wedding, according to friend Idris Elba. However, the actor did not confirm whether the song was used as their first dance, which has been widely reported.

Prince William and Kate - Ellie Goulding

Prince William and Kate on their wedding day in 2011

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enlisted Ellie Goulding to sing at their wedding reception, performing a rendition of Elton John's Your Song for the couple's first dance. Ellie has previously admitted that her nerves are one of her standout memories from the performance, and said she thought she was going to be a decoy act for another big music artist like Beyoncé or Lady Gaga. Ellie also performed Starry Eyed from her 2010 debut album, which was reportedly a favourite of the newlyweds.

Zara and Mike Tindall - I've Got You Under My Skin by Frank Sinatra

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall reportedly chose the romantic Frank Sinatra song I've Got You Under My Skin for the first dance at their wedding in July 2011.

Prince Charles - Take This Waltz by Leonard Cohen

Prince Charles has previously revealed that the late Leonard Cohen is one of his favourite musicians of all time. Appearing on Radio 3's Private Passions in honour of his 70th birthday, the royal chose to play Take This Waltz, and said: "I've always loved Leonard Cohen's voice and his whole approach to the way he sang. He was obviously incredibly sophisticated in the way he sang, but also wrote." He added: "I find it very moving, the words are so extraordinary, sort of Salvador Dalí-like – they lead you into this remarkable Dalí-like world."

Prince Louis - Happy Birthday

Prince Louis celebrated his second birthday on 23 April

Having just turned two, the royal youngster was in for a treat on his birthday! Earlier this year, mum Kate attended a Buckingham Palace reception marking the 25th anniversary of Place2Be, a charity that supports children's mental health and a patronage of the Duchesss. When speaking to two school choir singers, the royal learned that two of the young performers were celebrating their birthdays, and said that she should sing "Happy Birthday" for them. She revealed that Happy Birthday was "one of [Prince] Louis's favourite songs", before adding that her youngest child was "tucked up in bed" and not at the event.

