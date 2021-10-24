Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday guest revealed The Cambridges jetted off for half term

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off on holiday earlier this week with their children, and the family of five were spotted with their luggage outside the Windsor Suite at Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon.

An unearthed photo shared to social media at the weekend showed that they weren't alone, however – the children's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo also appeared to be going on the trip.

The loyal childcare worker was recruited from the prestigious Norland College in Bath and has been with the family since 2014, when their oldest son, Prince George, was eight months old.

The picture showed Maria Teresa wearing a lightweight brown skirt with a dark red top, flat black shoes and a blue bag.

She is a trusted member of staff, reported to have discreetly worked for other high-profile people before being hired by Kate and William.

Maria Teresa has worked for the royal family since 2014

She even played an important role at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, helping to make sure that the young bridesmaids and pageboys were on their best behaviour.

Footage from the This Morning at the Royal Wedding programme showed the nanny handing the children their mini bouquets and telling them where to stand.

William and Kate will no doubt be glad to get away, having had a busy time over the last few days.

Last weekend, they attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards together, with Kate presenting an award during the televised ceremony.

The Cambridges attended the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony last week

On Tuesday, the Duchess went on to deliver a heartfelt keynote speech for her patronage at The Forward Trust's 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign.

The Cambridges are taking their holiday during the half-term holiday at their oldest children's school, Thomas's Battersea, while youngest son Prince Louis is enrolled at Willcock's Nursery School in South Kensington.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, George, Charlotte and Louis were spotted sweetly helping their parents with the luggage as they headed into Heathrow.

