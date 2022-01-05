Meghan Markle to receive just £1 in damages from Mail on Sunday for privacy invasion - report The Duchess of Sussex also received a front page apology from the newspaper

The Duchess of Sussex will receive just £1 in damages from the Mail on Sunday after winning her privacy case against the newspaper for publishing a private letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

The Guardian reports that the nominal sum is set out in court documents, which also confirm that the newspaper and its sister website MailOnline will not take the case to a Supreme Court appeal.

It reports that the outlet will also pay an unspecified sum for the separate case of infringing Meghan's copyright by publishing large parts of the letter.

The Duchess, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), over five articles that reproduced parts of a "personal and private" letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The Guardian adds that the newspaper's publisher, ANL, has also agreed to pay a confidential sum in damages for copyright infringement. In addition, the Mail on Sunday also faces covering Meghan's legal costs, which could amount to more than £1m.

The Duchess released a statement after the ruling

The Mail on Sunday printed a front page apology on 26 December – as ordered by the courts – acknowledging that the Duchess won her copyright claim against the newspaper's publisher.

The judges ruled in favour of the Duchess earlier in 2021 and a challenge from ANL was dismissed last month.

Meghan released a powerful statement, in which she said: "This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right. While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create. From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong.

