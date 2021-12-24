Harry and Meghan used this clever trick to protect Archie and Lili’s privacy Now that's clever!

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle thrilled fans with the first family photo of Archie and Lili on Thursday - but smart royal watchers have realised the pair used a clever trick to ensure their children's privacy.

The gorgeous photo, which was their Christmas card for 2021, showed Harry sitting with a red-haired Archie on his knee, next to Meghan holding baby Lilibet up in the air - marking the first time we've ever seen her little face.

But did you notice that all the Sussexes were photographed in profile? Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style did - and as she notes, it's the perfect way to ensure their fans get a glimpse of the royal children while protecting their privacy too.

"This is an absolutely GENIUS was to share their kiddo for the first time ever (for Lili)/a long time (for Archie) because we can see *just enough* of them", Elizabeth shared on Instagram. "We know kiddo privacy is huge for H&M and by showing their faces in profile (rather than directly to the camera) helps maintain that as much as they possibly can."

Fans were quick to react when the adorable picture was posted on Thursday, with many agreeing that Archie's hair was the total show-stealer in this holiday celebration card.

Harry and Meghan shared this gorgeous photo on Thursday

"Love that Archie is a ginger like his dad. Beautiful family," enthused one, while a second simply wrote: "Aww looks like the children take after dad with ginger hair."

The message from Harry and Meghan inside the card reads: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

The card also highlighted the charities close to the Sussexes' heart. The message continued: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms."

The couple concluded their note with: "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."

