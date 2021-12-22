Royals celebrating Christmas Day at Sandringham - incredible video of the Queen, Princess Diana and more HELLO! has taken a look back through the royal archives

The Queen will celebrate another Christmas at Windsor Castle this year, but traditionally the monarch is joined by family members at her Sandringham estate.

The tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired, and one of the highlights has always been the Christmas Day walkabout before the church service.

Royal wives who have married into the family have made their debuts over the years, including Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

WATCH: The royal family on Christmas Day at Sandringham through the years

It's also an opportunity for locals to meet some of the younger members of the family, with Prince William and Prince Harry joining their mother Diana and father Charles. And in 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, charmed the world with their Christmas Day debut. Little Charlotte even performed her first curtsy to her great-grandmother, the Queen, in public.

HELLO! has found some of the most incredible archive footage of the royals' Christmas at Sandringham through the years in the video above.

Highlights include some of Princess Diana's iconic outfits, Kate's first outing as a royal at Christmas and Meghan joining the family for the festive period shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017. Footage of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan walking to church together on the day led to them being dubbed the Fab Four.

We also remember the royals who are no longer with us. The Duke of Edinburgh was always by his wife the Queen's side on Christmas Day, as well as the beloved Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

