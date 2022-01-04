Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest moments to look out for in 2022 The Sussexes stepped back as senior royals in 2020

It has been almost two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back from royal duties, and the couple are now settled in Montecito with their young family.

While last year saw both joyous and shocking moments for Prince Harry and Meghan, HELLO! takes a look at what 2022 could hold in store for the Sussexes, including personal and work milestones.

Meghan's animated Netflix series

Archewell announced last year that the Duchess will be serving as an Executive Producer on her very first animated series with Netflix. Pearl, which is a working title, will focus on a young girl's heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and find inspiration from influential women throughout history.

It's not yet known when the series will air on the streaming service but there's a possibility that it could be released in 2022.

Prince Harry's Netflix documentary

The Duke is also working on a Netflix production of his own, Heart of Invictus, a documentary which will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

The Invictus Games The Hague will take place in spring 2022

And this year will also involve travel for Harry as the competition will now take place in spring 2022.

The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014 - an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate.

Reunion with the royal family?

While Harry has returned to the UK since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan has remained in the US after carrying out her final engagements in March 2020. The pandemic has made travel much more complicated for the couple, and the Duchess was also pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last April.

Harry and Meghan's last outing with the royal family in March 2020

There's a chance that the Sussexes could reunite with the royal family to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. A series of celebratory events will take place this summer as well as an extra Bank Holiday.

Lilibet's first birthday

Harry and Meghan will also mark their daughter Lilibet's first birthday on 4 June – which coincides on the same weekend as celebrations for the Queen's Jubilee.

The couple finally released the first photograph of their baby girl as part of their 2021 Christmas card. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with her birth officially announced two days later.

The 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death

A more poignant moment for Harry this year will be the 25th anniversary of his mother's death in August. While Harry and his brother William mark the sad day privately, they were reunited last July to unveil a long-awaited statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Harry's memoir

It was announced last year that the Duke is releasing his first memoir about his life as a member of the royal family in late 2022.

The book is set to be an "intimate and heartfelt" account, detailing Harry's life in the public eye, from his childhood to the present day, including his military career, marrying Meghan and becoming a father to Archie and Lilibet.

Harry's memoir is set for release in late 2022

The Duke said in a statement: "I'm writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

All proceeds from the book will go to charity.

