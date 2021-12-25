The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation.

MORE: Royal fans are all saying the same thing about the first photo of Lilibet

During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet in Christmas Day message

She said: "And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year."

MORE: Harry and Meghan used this clever trick to protect Archie and Lili’s privacy

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla joined by the Wessexes and Gloucesters on Christmas Day - best photos

The Queen is yet to officially meet little Lilibet as the family-of-four have not travelled back to the UK since her arrival.

It comes after Harry and Meghan, who now reside in Montecito, California, thrilled royal fans with the first photo of six-month-old Lili on Thursday. The precious family portrait, which was their Christmas card for 2021, sees the family posing on some steps with little Archie sitting on Harry's lap and Meghan lifting Lilibet in the air.

The first image of Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet was released on Thursday

MORE: Meghan Markle looks so chic in unexpected Christmas card outfit

The message from Harry and Meghan inside the card reads: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

The Queen has also welcomed three more great-grandchildren in the past 12 months; Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child August in February, while Mike and Zara Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March and Princess Beatrice had daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, in September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox