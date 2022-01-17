Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's touching gesture for Martin Luther King Jr. Day revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left many of their fans touched and delighted at the top of the week with their latest heartwarming gesture.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his daughter Bernice King took to Twitter to share that the couple had paid their own tribute to the iconic figure.

She revealed that the couple had contributed to the King Center's community service project by providing local Black-owned food trucks for the volunteers.

Along with pictures of the volunteers enjoying their meals, she wrote: "Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter's King Day Community Service Project volunteers today.

"I'm so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father. #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity."

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their praise for Prince Harry and Meghan's kind act and sent them words of encouragement, with one writing: "What a lovely gesture by #HarryandMeghan for #MLKDay #ServiceIsUniversal."

Bernice King revealed the couple's heartwarming gesture to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Another said: "What a wonderful gift. Thank you for sharing and for keeping your father's true legacy alive," with a third adding: "This is so lovely and thoughtful. Thank you for sharing your father with us all, @BerniceKing #MLKDay."

The two are gearing up for a ripper of a year, with several special engagements to look forward to as the months go on.

Prince Harry is currently in the midst of a legal battle as he combats the decision made to allegedly deny police protection paid for out of his own pocket.

Prince Harry and Meghan have a big year planned

The decision affects the chance for him to return to the UK with his family for a series of important events due to take place this year, including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Lilibet's first birthday, and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

