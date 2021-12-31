Meghan Markle's friend shares true story behind Archie's adorable Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan's 2021 Christmas card was a big hit with fans because it featured their little girl Lilibet, who had never been publicly pictured before. But their 2019 photo was just as sweet and was their first holiday greeting with their firstborn son Archie.

The black-and-white snap was taken by Meghan's close friend and actress Janina Gavankar, who, in an interview with Good Morning America, has revealed how she got that perfect shot of Archie as a baby.

READ: This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

"You know, it's funny," she said. "First of all, how lucky am I that I just happened to be there in that moment and take that?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Harry and Meghan's stunning Montecito home

Janina, who also confirmed that she has met baby Lili, then revealed: "That's just an iPhone photo. But the thing is, these guys love each other so much. When you're around people that have this much love in their household, moments like this happen all the time. It's actually easy."

READ: Meghan Markle will 'create a few shockwaves' and 'do what no one expects' in 2022

READ: The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet in Christmas Day speech

The 2019 Christmas card showed Archie posing front and centre, gazing into the camera as he knelt on his hands and knees. He was adorably dressed in a cashmere Boden jumper that featured a polar bear print.

Proud parents Harry and Meghan, who were based in Canada at the time and preparing to quit royal life just days later, were pictured laughing and smiling behind their son. "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours," the card read.

Meghan's close friend Janina Gavankar took their 2019 Christmas card

Meghan has been friends with True Blood actress Janina since 2004, although their friendship "lives on FaceTime". Janina previously explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2020: "Listen, our entire friendship has been apart, you know. We met 16 years ago, and we've just been apart since, so our friendship lives on FaceTime, no matter where we are."

It's not the first time Janina has spoken about her friend. Shortly after it was announced that Harry and Meghan were stepping back as senior royals, Janina told the same publication: "I'm just thankful for those who are supportive. Nothing's changed. She's amazing and always has been."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.