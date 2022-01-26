Lady Louise Windsor has an important decision to make this year The Wessexes' daughter turned 18 last November

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is among the thousands of students studying for their final year of A-Levels.

The teenager will have an important decision to make once she receives her results this summer.

Lady Louise could apply to go to university or like her royal cousins, she could decide to take a gap year before continuing higher education.

READ: Prince Edward and Countess Sophie are looking for help at their Bagshot Park home

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

Prince William travelled to Chile where he spent three months working on community projects with Raleigh International. The future King also worked on a farm in the UK.

Meanwhile, William's younger brother, Prince Harry, spent three months working on a ranch in southern Queensland, Australia and he also travelled to Southern Africa.

Lady Louise might opt for an internship like her cousin, Princess Beatrice, who gained some work experience at Selfridge's in London, or she could decide to start her working career straight away as she and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, 14, are unlikely to take on royal duties.

MORE: Royal gap years: where Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and more travelled

MORE: The royal family's A-Level results revealed - see which grades they achieved

Lady Louise pictured with her parents at the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, the Countess opened up about Lady Louise's education and future, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

Sophie added of her children: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Lady Louise revealed during a public family outing in 2020 that she is studying for her A-Levels in English, History, Politics and Drama.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.