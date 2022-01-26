Prince Edward and Countess Sophie are looking for help at their Bagshot Park home The candidate will help to manage the couple's "busy working schedules"

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are looking for someone to help them manage their "busy working schedules in the UK and abroad," with the role set to be based at their sprawling Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

Prince Edward and Sophie are hiring a Programme Co-ordinator for their royal household, whose responsibilities include "the planning, coordination and circulation of Their Royal Highnesses' official programmes and briefing materials".

Other duties include liaising with stakeholders and official engagement organisers and providing administrative and logistical support, including travel and accommodation arrangements.

The right candidate for the role will be "efficient, extremely organised and able to prioritise multiple tasks," as well as having excellent IT and written skills.

If successful, benefits include a comprehensive package, including 33 days holiday and a 15 per cent employer contribution scheme. The Programme Co-ordinator can expect to earn £24,500 to £26,500 per annum, dependent upon experience, and will work 37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday.

The Earl and Countess carry out hundreds of engagements every year, and travel all over the country as well as abroad, with Sophie visiting Qatar earlier this month.

The role will be based at Bagshot Park in Surrey

The couple both became full-time working members of the royal family in 2002, with Edward having stepped down from his company, Ardent Productions, and Sophie closing her own business interests.

The Wessexes support the Queen in their duties and regularly appear at some of the most important events of the year, including Trooping the Colour and Remembrance Sunday.

Throughout the pandemic, Edward and Sophie have both been hands-on in their roles, having volunteered for various organisations and charities.

Last week, the Countess volunteered at a St John Ambulance vaccination centre, on the same day that she celebrated her 57th birthday.

