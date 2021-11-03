How life could change for Lady Louise Windsor after 18th birthday The Wessexes' daughter gave her first TV interview in September

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, is set to mark a milestone birthday on Monday.

The young royal will turn 18 on 8 November and things could be set to change for her in the near future.

Lady Louise, who was born at Frimley Park Hospital in 2003, is unlikely to be a full-time working member of the royal family and therefore will carve out her own career.

WATCH: The next generation of young royals

However, she could decide to take on a number of patronages and ambassador roles, just like her older cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Queen's youngest granddaughter is currently studying English, History, Politics and Drama for her A-Levels.

Lady Louise's mother Sophie previously opened up about her daughter's education in a rare interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Viscount Severn, 13, have mostly grown-up out of the public eye, usually only attending formal events such as Trooping the Colour and royal weddings.

Sophie spoke about her daughter's education

Sophie said in the interview with the newspaper: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Lady Louise impressed royal fans with her first TV interview in September as she revealed the close bond she shared with her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking on BBC One's documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired on Wednesday, she spoke about following in the Duke's footsteps with her love of carriage driving.

Lady Louise said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

