Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex return to royal duties after half-term break The couple are parents to Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

The Earl and Countess of Wessex returned to their royal duties this week after enjoying the half-term break with their children.

According to Court Circular entries, Prince Edward participated in an International Council Meeting in his role as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sophie visited the Halow Project, which provides support for young people in Guildford Surrey. The Countess then stopped at Changing Perceptions for the Meath Epilepsy Charity in Godalming.

Edward and Sophie are parents to Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James, Viscount Severn, 13, who would have had a break from their studies during the October half-term last week.

It’s not known whether the Wessexes headed off on vacation like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, but the family have enjoyed ski breaks and trips to the island of Espalmador during previous school holidays.

The family-of-four are also believed to have visited the Queen at her Scottish estate Balmoral over the summer.

Edward and Sophie are set to celebrate their daughter’s milestone birthday next week as Lady Louise turns 18 on Monday 8 November. The royal teenager revealed during a public outing with her parents last year that she is studying English, History, Politics and Drama for her A-Levels.

The Wessexes pictured in 2020

Lady Louise impressed royal fans with her first TV interview in September as she revealed the close bond she shared with her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking on BBC One's documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired on Wednesday, she spoke about following in the Duke's footsteps with her love of carriage driving.

Lady Louise said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

