Kate Middleton to celebrate special family occasion after milestone birthday The Duchess of Cambridge is close to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge has a special family occasion to celebrate on Monday, following her own milestone birthday earlier this month.

Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, is set to turn 67 on 31 January, and will no doubt be spoiled by her husband Michael and their family.

Last year, the businesswoman spoke about how she planned to celebrate her special day during England's third lockdown.

In an Instagram post for her company Party Pieces at the time, she wrote: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.

"Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small ‘at-home’ parties for their household.

Kate's mother Carole turns 67 on 31 January

"It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy. This year it's down to my husband to help me mark my day - no pressure!"

Given that restrictions have been lifted this year, Carole can celebrate her birthday with her three children, Kate, Pippa and James Middleton, and their families.

As well as being a grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Carole and Michael are also grandparents to Pippa and James Matthews' kids, three-year-old Arthur and ten-month-old Grace.

The Middletons at Kate's Christmas carol concert

Carole and Michael spent Christmas with William, Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last year and were spotted attending a church service in Sandringham.

The Middletons also showed their support for their eldest daughter as they were among the guests at the Duchess' Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey last December.

Kate marked her 40th birthday on 9 January, with Kensington Palace sharing three stunning new portraits of the Duchess taken by photographer Paolo Roversi.

