Carole Middleton talks lockdown birthday plans as she shares stunning new photo The Party Pieces founder shared tips for celebrating at home

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton has revealed her birthday plans as she prepares to turn 66 during England's third lockdown.

In a stunning photo shared to her business Party Pieces' Instagram account, Carole shared tips for families on how to make the most of celebrating at home.

Dressed casually in an outfit very reminicent of daughter Kate, consisting of a pale blue knit, jeans and brown ankle boots, the businesswoman said: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.

"Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small ‘at-home’ parties for their household.

"It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy. This year it’s down to my husband to help me mark my day - no pressure!"

Party Pieces shared a new image of Carole ahead of her birthday

Carole will spend her 66th birthday on Sunday 31 January at her £4.7million Berkshire home, Bucklebury Manor, with husband Michael Middleton.

No doubt the couple will celebrate the occasion over video calls with Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as Carole and Michael's youngest children, Pippa and James Middleton.

Pippa, 37, who is already mum to two-year-old Arthur, is reportedly expecting her second child with husband James Matthews.

Carole and Kate at Royal Ascot in 2017

Meanwhile, James Middleton, 33, has had to postpone his 2020 wedding to French analyst Alizee Thevenet. The entrepreneur has previously been sharing photos from his stay in Scotland on Instagram.

Like many families, the Middletons had to celebrate Christmas separately last year amid the pandemic.

In another message shared on the Party Pieces Instagram, Carole explained: "We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.

"For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree.

"This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!"

