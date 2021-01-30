Kate Middleton's bittersweet reason to celebrate this weekend The Duchess of Cambridge won't be able to see her mother in person

It's a bittersweet weekend for the Duchess of Cambridge, who will be marking her mother Carole Middleton's birthday from afar.

Carole, who turns 66 on Sunday, will be celebrating her lockdown birthday at her £4.7million Berkshire home, Bucklebury Manor, while Kate, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be miles away at their country house in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

While the families will be apart, it's likely William, Kate and the kids will jump on a video call to wish the Middleton matriarch a virtual happy birthday. Kate's siblings, James and Pippa, will also likely join the group call with their respective partners, not to mention Pippa's two-year-old son Arthur.

The royals have been using apps like Zoom to keep in touch during the pandemic, whether it's to communicate with their charities and patronages or to chat to their families.

The Cambridges are expected to do a family video call with Carole

During the first lockdown last spring, Prince William told the BBC: "We've been talking to all the family online. And it's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other.

"As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech savvy, but only just, I think we're getting there now. The family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through."

Kate added that family video calls can get a little hectic when their youngest son Louis, who turns three in April, keeps wanting to press the red button!

Carole is celebrating her 66th birthday on Sunday

And when it comes to spoiling her mum, we're sure Kate has organised cards and gifts to be sent in the post. She may have even taken inspiration from Carole's latest Party Pieces Instagram post.

Sharing tips on how to mark lockdown birthdays, Carole noted: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises.

"Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small 'at-home' parties for their household. It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy. This year it's down to my husband to help me mark my day – no pressure!"

