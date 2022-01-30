Mia Tindall steals the show at Cheltenham Racecourse with mum Zara Tindall The young royal looked so grown up!

Zara Tindall was all smiles on Saturday as she enjoyed a family day out at Cheltenham Festival Trial, posing for photos with her eldest daughter, Mia.

READ: 28 of Mia Tindall's cutest moments caught on camera

Princess Anne's daughter, who is married to former rugby player Mike Tindall, donned a chic maroon coat from Hobbs, styling her outerwear with 'The Upton' knee-high boots from Fairfax and Favor, an elegant tilted hat and statement wine-coloured handbag from Lalage. Her daughter, eight, looked equally as stylish in a sparkly black dress, complete with pie-crust collar and elegant balloon sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mia Tindall's cutest royal moments

The fashionable young royal paired her ruffled dress with chunky beige boots and a gorgeous flower headband, looking all grown up as she enjoyed the day at Cheltenham Racecourse with her mother.

It's not the first time eight-year-old Mia has shown an interest in horseriding, and has often been pictured supporting her mum at horse racing fixtures over the years.

SEE: Royal children's favourite breakfast dishes! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

Mia looked so grown up as she stood next to her mother, Zara

Having started horseriding lessons at the age of just two, the young royal is already following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Princess Anne, and mother Zara, a dressage rider, who have both competed in the Olympics.

Zara and Mike's daughter Mia was born on 17 January 2014. She became an instant star when she held her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag in the monarch's 90th birthday portrait at just two years old.

The energetic little girl, who always seems to have the biggest grin on her face, has since proven that she's always ready for her close-up!

MORE: Royal mums' dramatic birth stories revealed: The Queen, the Countess of Wessex & Zara Tindall

Zara and Mia braved the January chill in chic coats and winter boots

As sport plays such a big part in Mike and Zara's lives, it won't come as a surprise if the couple's daughter turns out to be an Olympian too.

"We have always had sport in our lives and through our childhood," Zara said at a sailing charity event in 2014. "I think that really is important in every child's life to have that opportunity. I think we have got it off our parents and hopefully we can pass that on to Mia."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.