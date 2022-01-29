Zara Tindall hugs daughter Mia in heartwarming photo – and she's so grown up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall was out at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday, and the royal mum-of-three was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Mia, eight, for the day.

SEE: 28 of Mia Tindall's cutest moments caught on camera as she celebrates birthday

Mia looked so grown-up in the photos obtained by the MailOnline, and in one adorable moment the young girl sought a hug from her mum. Mia was also pictured having a small run around as Zara looked on, keeping an eye on her daughter. The young royal looked sweet in a sparkly black dress, and she had a large flower accessory on the top of her head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares glimpse of garden as children play

Zara looked incredibly elegant in a maroon coat from Hobbs, and she was pictured smiling as she walked around the racecourse.

PHOTOS: 21 fun photos of the royals showing off their sports skills

INSIDE: 16 spectacular royal living rooms: Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and more

She also rocked a matching maroon leather bag and some knee-high leather boots.

The wool coat comes with a faux-fur lining, and it's currently on sale, having been reduced down to £249. But hurry, as some sizes have already sold out, while the remaining sizes are in low stock.

Mia is Zara's oldest child

Alongside Mia, Zara also shares daughter Lena, three, and son Lucas, ten months, with her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall.

The family have some big plans for this year, as Mike and Zara plan to return to Australia to attend the Magic Millions Racing Carnival and horse auction event - of which the royal duo are patrons.

GALLERY: 9 photos that show Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall's sweet friendship

WOW: Rebellious royals with surprise piercings! Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Queen Letizia & more

In a clip posted to the official Magic Millions Instagram account, Zara and Mike appeared on Zoom with sports commentator Hamish McLachlan to discuss their future plans to return to the Gold Coast for the annual event.

After being forced to miss the occasion for the last two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the daughter of Princess Anne told Hamish: "We are so missing the warmth," as she appeared alongside her husband against a tropical green screen background.

Edeline Wool Coat With Faux Fur Collar, £249.00, Hobbs

SHOP NOW

"Last year was definitely a no, no, we're not coming down, while this year we were almost there. We're really itching to get out there," Zara told the presenter.

Joking about their tropical Zoom background, Mike continued: "We're trying to feel like we're on the Gold Coast, it's about minus one outside and miserable and pitch-black".

MORE: Mike and Zara Tindall enjoy magical evening out with baby Lucas

MORE: Mike Tindall reveals he and Zara have two Christmas trees at country home

"We need you there on the microphone, Zara," Hamish told the Olympian, who wasn't able to attend this year's event.

"I'd love to be there and I can't wait for next year," she replied. "We can't wait to come back down - hopefully for many years to come!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.