Mike Tindall shares sweet updates about Mia, Lena and baby Lucas The Tindalls also enjoyed family holidays over the summer

Mike Tindall revealed he and wife Zara enjoyed a family holiday this summer and shared updates on his three children, as the first episode of the second season of his podcast aired this week.

Alongside his co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, on their The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike spoke about what he had been up to during the show's break.

"I managed to get away with the fam, we went down to France, which was lovely, just before the fires actually," he said. "We stayed in a place very close to the fires and fortunately that place made it through, but they did send me pictures that it was close."

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares updates about Mia, Lena and baby Lucas

In August, there were multiple wildfires in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, mainly in the city of Saint Tropez.

Mike also revealed that he and Zara took their children, Mia, seven, Lena, three, and six-month-old Lucas up to see the Queen at her Balmoral estate.

He said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

The former rugby union star, 42, spoke about his daughters Mia and Lena starting at a new school. When asked who was more nervous, Mike said of eldest child, Mia: "She's generally pretty bold, but the first time she was a little bit nervous walking in. Wasn't very nervous when she walked out, and then Lena, she's still at nursery but we've swapped her nursery into the school to prepare her for next year. She was very, very clingy, but now she's fully into it."

Mike pictured with Lena in 2019

Mike also shared an adorable update on his baby son, Lucas, who was born on the bathroom floor at the family's Gloucestershire home in March. He told his podcast co-hosts that the tot was "good" and that they had watched golf together in Mike's golf room "a few times".

The Queen's oldest granddaughter, Zara, and her husband, Mike, attended the ISPS Handa Mike Tindall Celebrity Golf Classic 2021 in September where they were spotted sharing an affectionate hug.

The event was organised to raise money for two organisations that are close to Mike's heart: the Matt Hampson Foundation, which supports young people injured through sport, and the Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Mike and Zara celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in July.

