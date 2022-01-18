Zara Tindall and husband Mike chose a modern way to announce their children's names The couple are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are the proud parents of three children - Mia, Lena and baby Lucas. The couple celebrated Mia's eighth birthday on Monday, but did you know that they picked a very modern way to announce their children's names after their births?

While announcements were shared by Buckingham Palace at the time of Mia and Lena's births in 2014 and 2018 respectively, former rugby star Mike took to Twitter to confirm his daughter's names.

Six days after he and wife Zara welcomed their first child on 17 January 2014, Mike tweeted: "For everyone who has asked what our daughters name, it's Mia Grace Tindall [SIC]."

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals the birth of baby son on his podcast

And the sportsman also took to the social media platform to clarify the pronunciation of his youngest daughter's name after her birth on 18 June 2018.

When asked if it was pronounced as Lena or Leena, Mike replied in a tweet: "Pronounced like Lay-na."

And while a spokeswoman for the Tindalls shared the name of their third child and son after his birth in March 2021, Mike broke the news of his son's arrival on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

While Mike and Zara opted for names that they liked, rather than traditional royal monikers, Lena's middle name is Elizabeth, while Lucas' is Philip, in honour of their great-grandparents, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Mike and Zara pictured with Mia and Lena in 2018

In another rare move, Lucas was christened alongside his second cousin, August – son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – in a joint baptism in Windsor in November.

Opening up about his son's special day on his podcast, Mike said at the time: "We had the christening on Sunday, it was lovely. It was a lovely day."

Asked by co-host Alex Payne if Lucas had enjoyed "dunking", Mike revealed that he had helped his son get ready for the big day by taking him swimming earlier in the morning.

"He did actually," he said, before adding: "I took him swimming in the morning, I think I readied him for it, he was quite looking forward to it but then the water was coming out..."

Princess Eugenie shared the first photos of son August on Instagram

Mike and Zara aren't the only royal parents to share news on social media. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they had welcomed a baby boy on their now-defunct Instagram account @SussexRoyal in 2019, while Princess Eugenie posted the first photos of baby August on her own personal account following his birth in February 2021.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also confirmed the name of their daughter Sienna and uploaded a photo of her footprints on social media when she was born in September.

