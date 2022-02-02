Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis is already showing a passion for this hobby The Duchess of Cambridge was given rugby kits for her children

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, are keen rugby players, describing three-year-old Louis as "kamikaze" as she declared she is "very proud" of her new rugby patronages.

Kate disclosed the revelations about her children's hobbies as she joined an England Rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium on Wednesday – her first outing in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union.

RELATED: Kate Middleton showcases her rugby skills at Twickenham Stadium - best photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton showcases her rugby skills at Twickenham Stadium

During a chat with the England's women squad, the Duchess told them how George, eight, plays rugby and netball with girls and boys at his school, Thomas's Battersea, adding: "Now that there is a move towards co-ed sport, so it's not just girls playing netball, but other sports like rugby, which is great."

Speaking about her children's enthusiasm for rugby, she said: "They're all enjoying it, Louis is kamikaze, we're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."

The Duchess has been handed two new rugby patronages

The group laughed and player Sarah Hunter joked: "That's perfect!"

Earlier this month, Prince George was also spotted playing football for his school's team, with dad Prince William cheering on from the sidelines.

MORE: Kate Middleton welcomed as she takes over Prince Harry's former royal roles

MORE: Kate Middleton impresses royal fans with incredible rugby ball trick

Kate catches the ball in a lineout

During her sporty outing on Wednesday, Kate joined the men's and women's teams for some training exercises on the pitch and at one point was lifted into the air to catch the ball during a lineout.

As the women's team presented her with junior England kits for George, Charlotte and Louis, Kate told them: "I'm very proud to be here. I've got lots to learn, I've been looking at different players and tactics."

The Duchess, who has been a lifelong rugby fan from childhood, has become patron of Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, taking over the roles from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.