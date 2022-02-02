Kate Middleton impresses royal fans with incredible rugby ball trick

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge impressed royal fans as she showcased a rugby ball trick following confirmation about her two new patronages.

In a fun Instagram video, Kate can be seen dressed in a blue Sweaty Betty top and Nike track pants, throwing a rugby ball off-screen.

In the next frame, the ball lands in the hands of Thea Northcott, a rugby union community game player, who passes it on to Harry Newman from the England rugby league men's team.

The Duchess, who has become patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, then effortlessly spins the ball on her finger.

WATCH: Kate Middleton performs impressive rugby ball trick

The Cambridges' social media followers quickly took to their comments section to praise Kate's skills.

"That ball spin was cool! I love her sporty side," one wrote. Another said: "Love this! You have so many hidden talents," while a third added: "Love this! Very clever."

Others simply commented with clapping hands and rugby ball emojis.

Fans were impressed by Kate's skills

The Duchess revealed how she was "thrilled" with her new patronages in a personal caption.

"Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," she wrote. "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C."

The video also features Jodie Cunningham from the England rugby league women's team, Maro Itoje from the England rugby union men's team, James Simpson from the England rugby league wheelchair men's team, and Poppy Cleall from the England rugby union women’s team.

The Duchess has taken over the roles from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, who relinquished his patronages after stepping back as a senior royal in 2020.

