Prince George and Princess Charlotte's big change to their routine The Cambridge siblings have been homeschooled by their parents William and Kate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been homeschooled by their parents like thousands of other children during England's third lockdown.

But on Monday, the royal siblings are believed to have returned to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea in south west London.

Mum Kate was reportedly pictured driving around the capital, confirming that she and Prince William had returned from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

George, seven, is in Year 3 at the private London school, while Charlotte is in Year 1.

The Duke and Duchess have previously spoken about homeschooling their children during lockdown, with Kate revealing during an interview last Easter: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

In January, the Duchess also joined parents for a frank discussion on family life in lockdown during a video call.

During a quick-fire question session, she admitted that parenting in a pandemic was "exhausting".

Charlotte began attending Thomas's Battersea in September 2019

The mother-of-three later added during the call: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror, seeing mum cutting hair.

"We've had to become a teacher - and I think, personally, I feel pulled in so many different directions and you try your best with everything but at the end of the day I do feel exhausted".

William and Kate with their children, pictured in December 2020

It's also thought that two-year-old Prince Louis would have started nursery in January had it not been for the lockdown restrictions.

Although Kensington Palace has not confirmed where the youngest Cambridge will start his education, it seems likely that he will follow his older sister Charlotte and attend Willcocks Nursery School, which is just a short drive away from their London home Kensington Palace.

While nurseries have remained open across England, William and Kate have resided in Norfolk for the past two months and may choose to enrol Louis at the London nursery in the summer term in April 2021 instead.

