Kate Middleton and Prince William's summer holiday plans with George, Charlotte and Louis The Cambridges like to get away

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge like to enjoy quality time with their three young children during the school holidays.

Every summer, Prince William and Kate tend to take some time off from their public engagements and have been known to travel for their family holidays.

The couple's last public outing was with their eldest son, Prince George, to watch the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The pandemic has meant that the royals have also had to be adaptable and last year the Cambridges enjoyed a staycation on the Isles of Scilly with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

From 17 May, the government introduced a traffic light system for international travel, with visitors to green list countries and territories not having to quarantine when returning to England.

With travel guidance being updated regularly, take a look at where the Duke and Duchess could take a vacation this year.

Balearic Islands

Before they were married, William and Kate enjoyed a trip to Ibiza, staying at the holiday home of the Duchess' uncle, Gary Goldsmith. While it's a renowned party island, there are spots perfect for a family getaway, such as Santa Eulalia.

But the Balearic Islands, consisting of Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, are currently on the green watchlist but will move to amber from 4am on Monday 19 July.

Mustique

In the past, the Cambridges have enjoyed family holidays in Mustique with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, with Prince George reportedly celebrating his sixth birthday on the private Caribbean island in 2019.

Princess Margaret and the Queen on the island of Mustique in 1977

St Vincent and the Grenadines are currently on the amber list, but from Monday 19 July, you will not need to quarantine on arrival in England or take a day eight COVID-19 test, if you have been fully vaccinated and have not been in a red list country in the ten days before you arrive in England.

It's understood that the Duchess of Cambridge has received both vaccinations.

Malta

The royal family has a close affinity with the country, with the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, having lived there from 1949 to 1951 when Prince Philip was on naval service.

The Duchess had been due to take a solo trip to Malta in 2014, but the Duke went in her place as she was suffering with Hyperemesis Gravidarum (severe morning sickness) during her second pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

William enjoyed a boat trip in Malta

William, who was celebrating 50 years of Maltese independence, said in a speech at the time: "Catherine has asked me to say how very sorry she is that she couldn't be the one to pass on the Queen's greetings to you all.

"She was looking forward to coming here enormously."

Now that their children are a little older, we wonder if the Cambridges will want to retrace the Queen and Prince Philip's steps.

Gibraltar

The British Overseas Territory on Spain's south coast has played host to many royals over the years, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon in 1981.

Charles and Diana on the royal yacht in Gibraltar in 1981

It's not known whether the Cambridges have previously enjoyed a private holiday of their own in Gibraltar, but it has remained on the green list since travel guidance was introduced in May.

Croatia and Bulgaria

While some countries will move to the amber list from the 19 July, Croatia and Bulgaria will be among the destinations to be given the green light this summer.

Prince Charles and Camilla enjoyed a royal tour to Croatia in 2016 and with its change in travel status, the Cambridges might be tempted to book a holiday.

Staycation

The Cambridges could opt to take a staycation in the UK instead, with the Duchess revealing during a trip to Keswick in Cumbria in 2019 that she and William had taken George, Charlotte and Louis on a trip to the Lake District during May half-term.

The Queen also takes her traditional summer break at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, and it seems likely that her family members, including the Cambridges, will join her at some point as they have done in previous years.

Balmoral Castle in Scotland

At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in May, William said: "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.

"We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."

