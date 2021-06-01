Why Kate Middleton and Prince William's summer with their children could be the royals' best one yet The Cambridges have spoken about their favourite places to visit

Like most parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge like to spend time with their children during the school holidays.

International travel has mostly been restricted since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, but last year, Prince William and Kate enjoyed a staycation on the Isles of Scilly with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family-of-five were spotted cycling across the stunning island of Tresco, where William holidayed as a child with parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and his brother Prince Harry back in 1989.

As temperatures soar in the UK, there are lots of options for the family who haven't been able to travel as much in the past year.

From 17 May, the UK government introduced a traffic light system for international travel, with visitors to green list countries and territories not having to quarantine when returning to England.

William and Kate regularly share anecdotes about their family

If the Duke and Duchess did want to opt for a holiday abroad this summer, popular holiday destinations on the green list include Portugal and Gibraltar.

In the past, the Cambridges have enjoyed family holidays in Mustique with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, with Prince George reportedly celebrating his sixth birthday on the private Caribbean island in 2019.

But for the royals, who travel all over the UK on public engagements, there's always their go-to getaways.

Charles, Diana, William and Harry in Tresco in 1989

Just last week, Prince William spoke about his love for Scotland, where the Queen usually takes up residence at Balmoral during the summer.

At the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, William said: "George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us, and they are starting to build their own happy memories here too.

"We have no doubt they will grow up sharing our love and connection to Scotland from the Highlands to the Central Belt, from the Islands to the Borders."

Another one of William and Kate's favourite UK holiday destinations is the Lake District, with the Duchess telling schoolchildren during a visit to Cumbria in 2019 that George, Charlotte and Louis love visiting the region and walking in the fells.

