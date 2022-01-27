Why the Queen rarely marks her accession day publicly The monarch, 95, will reach the 70th year of her reign on 6 February

The Queen will mark the 70th year of her reign on 6 February, but she is rarely seen in public on the anniversary of her accession.

Instead, the monarch likes to spend the day privately, given that it also marks the anniversary of her father King George VI's death.

The Queen travelled to Sandringham by helicopter last weekend, where she traditionally spends her winter break. She remained at Windsor Castle for the Christmas holidays as a precautionary measure amid the rising COVID-19 cases at the time.

King George VI passed away on 6 February 1952 at Sandringham House. Princess Elizabeth learned of her father's death during a trip to Kenya with Prince Philip in 1952. The couple had been due to travel to Australia and New Zealand, but the tour was cancelled, and they returned home to the UK.

The Queen's coronation took place the following year in June 1953 and was the first such event to be televised.

There is a possibility that the public could see the monarch on the day that officially marks the 70th year of her reign, given that there will be a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham. The Queen has mostly worshipped in private throughout the pandemic, however.

On the day of her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Her Majesty stepped out to visit a school in King's Lynn.

The Queen visited a school on her accession day in 2012

Plans have been unveiled to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, with a four-day bank holiday weekend in June. Events include the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, along with a service of Thanksgiving, a concert at Buckingham Palace and the Big Jubilee lunch.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration from 12 to 15 May will see 1,000 performers and 500 horses mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

Fortnum & Mason have also launched a Platinum Pudding Competition, which aims to find a dish to dedicate to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Recipes will be judged by an expert panel including Dame Mary Berry.

