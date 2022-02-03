The Queen looks so beautiful in striking red lipstick during drive in Sandringham Her Majesty returned to Sandringham at the end of last month

The Queen returned to Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, at the end of last month and in new photos the monarch looked so elegant as she was driven around the grounds.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, her Majesty looked very youthful as she donned some striking red lipstick alongside her signature headscarf as a royal aide drove her around the estates in a Land Rover. Photos were also taken of the monarch later in the day, and while she still had her splendid lipstick on, she had decided to lose her silk headscarf.

The bold colour of her lipstick really helped the 95-year-old stand out in the snaps and she looked so radiant ahead of a bittersweet anniversary for her.

This weekend will mark the 70th anniversary of the passing of her father, King George VI, who died due to a coronary thrombosis on 6 February 1952.

Princess Elizabeth, as she was known then, learned of her father's death during a trip to Kenya with Prince Philip in 1952. The couple had been due to travel to Australia and New Zealand, but the tour was cancelled, and they returned home to the UK.

Her Majesty has been spending time at her Sandringham Estate

The Queen's coronation took place the following year in June 1953 and was the first such event to be televised.

She usually spends her accession day privately as she marks the passing of her father.

There is a possibility that the public could see the monarch on the day that officially marks the 70th year of her reign, given that there will be a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham. The Queen has mostly worshipped in private throughout the pandemic, however.

2022 marks the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne

Plans have been unveiled to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, with a four-day bank holiday weekend in June. Events include the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, along with a service of Thanksgiving, a concert at Buckingham Palace and the Big Jubilee lunch.

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration from 12 to 15 May will see 1,000 performers and 500 horses mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

Fortnum & Mason have also launched a Platinum Pudding Competition, which aims to find a dish to dedicate to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Recipes will be judged by an expert panel including Dame Mary Berry.

