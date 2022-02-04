The Queen wears her 18th birthday gift in sentimental new photo The Queen wore the brooches while viewing Jubilee cards

The Queen has paid a touching tribute to her late father by wearing a set of brooches he gifted her on her 18th birthday. Images of the Queen wearing the pieces while viewing Jubilee memorabilia were taken as she prepares to celebrate the enormous feat of 70 years on the throne.

The aquamarine and diamond encrusted brooches were worn separately by the Queen in a diagonal composition, complementing her turquoise dress and pearl necklace. The jewels were a precious gift from the Queen's father, George VI, who died in April 1944 but with whom she shared a close relationship.

The two-piece art deco-style brooches were made by Boucheron from aquamarines and baguette, oval and round diamonds. The Queen was pictured in Windsor Castle, accompanied by one of her pet corgis as she looked at her Platinum and Golden Jubilee cards.

The beautiful brooches previously adorned the Queen's attire when she addressed the nation of the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020 and for her Diamond Jubilee televised speech in 2012.

Elizabeth II came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, her father King George VI, who had lung cancer, passed away at Sandringham. At the time, the monarch, now 95, was in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen usually spends each Accession Day in private, reflecting upon the anniversary of her father's death and her accession to the throne. Her and her father are said to share the same fastidious professionalism and dedication to the country.

