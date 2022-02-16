Lady Louise Windsor enjoys half-term break ahead of A-Level exams

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are enjoying a half-term ski holiday with their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, in the Swiss resort of St Moritz.

No doubt it's a bit of a welcome break for Lady Louise, who is in the final year of her A-Level studies. The teenager was pictured by MailOnline looking confident on the slopes, wrapped up in a navy jacket and white trousers.

Lady Louise will be among the thousands of students to sit her exams this summer and she will have an important decision to make later this year once she receives her results in August.

She could apply to go to university or, like her older royal cousins, she could decide to take a gap year before continuing higher education.

The Wessexes, pictured in 2021, are currently enjoying a ski holiday

Alternatively, she could opt for an internship like her cousin, Princess Beatrice, who gained some work experience at Selfridge's in London, or she could decide to start her working career straight away as she and her younger brother James are unlikely to take on royal duties.

During a public family outing in 2020, the young royal revealed that she is studying for A-Levels in English, History, Politics and Drama.

In 2020 and 2021, pupils were given their results based on teacher assessments rather than sitting exams in-person during the pandemic.

Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver

In an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, the Countess opened up about Lady Louise's education and future, saying: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever."

Sophie added of her children: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Lady Louise also appears to have followed in her family's footsteps with many of her sporting pursuits, including skiing, hockey, and carriage driving – a hobby popularised by her late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Following Prince Philip's passing in April 2021, she inherited his driving ponies and carriage.

