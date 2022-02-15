Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex enjoy incredible family vacation The royals headed to the ski slopes

Like many families across the UK, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have headed off on a family vacation during the half-term weekend.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the royal couple and their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, were snapped enjoying a skiing trip in St. Moritz. The royal family, alongside a group of friends arrived at the resort in a private jet, and were seen hitting the slopes with the Earl of Wessex in a red ski jacket.

Meanwhile, his wife and daughter twinned with their ski clothes with both royal ladies opting to go for a navy jacket.

Upon her arrival, Lady Louise was wrapped up warm in a turquoise jacket before changing to the darker colour.

The Wessexes are keen skiers, and all members of the family looked confident as they hit the slopes.

And the family aren't the only royals who enjoy skiing, as at the start of the year, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and mum Sarah Ferguson headed off to enjoy some winter fun.

Sophie Wessex is a keen skier

Duchess Sarah went arm-in-arm with her daughters and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank on a night out in the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

The ladies appeared in high spirits as they headed out for the evening, all bundled up against the cold.

There was no sign of Beatrice's infant daughter Sienna or Eugenie's son August, who are understood to be on the trip with them, marking the royal babies' first family holiday abroad.

The trip marks the first time the York family has been able to return to their beloved Verbier resort together since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The royal family is full of skiing fans

It is also the first time new additions Sienna and August have joined them on a group family holiday so the trip will no doubt be an extra special occasion. The upmarket Swiss resort has been a firm favourite with the Yorks ever since Beatrice and Eugenie were little.

Their love of skiing has been passed down by their mother, who first visited Verbier, in the canton of Valais, when she was 16 but started skiing at the age of three. She also briefly worked as a chalet girl before joining the royal family.

"Since that first visit, I have regularly returned for holidays to Verbier," Sarah previously told Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. "My family has followed me over the years. We feel free and happy, we feel at home. Anyway, I call it 'my home'."

It was the locals' warmth and their fine food that drew the Duchess in. "There is a sense of welcome. The people of Valais take the time to listen to you, support you if necessary," she said.

