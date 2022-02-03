The Countess of Wessex reveals Lady Louise Windsor's shock about the Queen The young royal didn't always realise her grandmother has such an important role

The Queen shares a close bond with her grandchildren and her youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, was given quite the shock when she realised how important her grandmother is.

Lady Louise's mother, the Countess of Wessex, spoke about the moment that her daughter discovered that her grandmother was the monarch during an interview with the BBC in 2016.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor has an important decision to make this year

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

"It happened a little while ago. It was much more of a shock to the system," Sophie revealed at the time. "It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the Queen,' and I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel?' And she said, 'I don't understand.'"

The Countess added: "I don't think she has grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen."

Lady Louise, who turned 18 last November, shares the Queen's love of equestrian sports and is frequently spotted horse riding around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex dons skiwear for sporty royal engagement

MORE: Royal family set for big reunion in March?

The Queen pictured with Lady Louise Windsor in 2018

The young royal delighted royal fans as she gave her first TV interview last September, when she opened up about her close bond with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking on BBC One's documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, she spoke about following in her grandfather's footsteps with her love of carriage driving.

Lady Louise said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think.

"After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

Lady Louise is currently studying for her A-Levels in English, History, Politics and Drama.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.