The Queen cancels virtual engagements as palace shares update on COVID symptoms The monarch, 95, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday

Buckingham Palace has shared an update on the Queen's health as she isolates with COVID-19 at Windsor Castle.

A palace spokesman said on Tuesday: "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties."

It is understood further engagements over the coming week will be decided upon nearer the time.

Light duties are thought to include going through her red boxes and signing off official papers.

The monarch, 95, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, after a number of cases had been diagnosed in the team at Windsor Castle.

Last week, she carried out virtual audiences from her Berkshire abode and also met with incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod last Wednesday.

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors' order to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

The Queen held an in-person audience at Windsor last Wednesday

It comes after Her Majesty also indicated she was experiencing some mobility problems. In an ITV News video of her in-person audience last week, the monarch, who was standing with the aid of a walking stick, pointed to her left leg or foot, and commented: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."

She is understood to have been feeling slightly stiff, rather than suffering from an injury or illness.

The Queen's COVID diagnosis comes just weeks after she marked the start of her Platinum Jubilee on 6 February. She spent the time at her Sandringham estate, where she hosted a tea party for locals and Buckingham Palace also shared a new portrait of the monarch.

