The Queen shares mobility problem during in-person appearance The monarch is back to in-person engagements following her COVID scare

The Queen made her first public appearance since a brief period of isolation after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 after spending time with his mother.

The 95-year-old indicated that she was experiencing some mobility problems, however.

In an ITV News video of the event circulated on Twitter, the Queen, who was standing with the aid of a walking stick, pointed to her left leg or foot, and commented: "Well, as you can see, I can’t move."

After carrying out her engagements virtually for the last six days, Her Majesty held an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, meeting with the incoming Defence Services Secretary, Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, on Wednesday.

Her Majesty, who looked as elegant as ever in a stunning geometric patterned dress, could also be heard jokingly remarking to the military men as they arrived: "Oh, I’m here! I thought you might have just stayed in there for ages. Good morning."

Rear Admiral Macleod remarked: "Well, many congratulations on the start of your Jubilee year," to which the Queen replied: "Oh, thank you very much indeed. That’s very kind."

The Queen met with military officials at Windsor Castle

The visitors revealed that they had been growled at by the Queen’s elderly dog, Candy the dorgi – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund – as they made their way through the monarch’s apartment.

Rear Admiral Macleod told her: "I notice you’ve got Candy keeping guard because, as we came down the corridor, she was not going to let us get anywhere near you." Maj General Millar agreed: "She gave a little growl as we came in."

The Queen replied: "Oh really?…she doesn’t normally growl," to which Rear Admiral Macleod quipped: "She obviously can see through us."

The monarch pictured during a virtual meeting with the Spanish Ambassador, Jose Pascual Marco Martinez

The Queen is understood to have been feeling slightly stiff, rather than suffering from an injury or illness.

While Buckingham Palace declined to publicly comment on whether the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced any symptoms, her prompt return to work suggests that she may have avoided contracting the virus.

The Prince of Wales tested positive two days after seeing the Queen.

