The Queen shares special message amid Covid diagnosis

The Queen's diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, and the monarch is understood to be undertaking light duties as she recovers from mild symptoms.

In her first public statement since the news of her illness broke, the Queen sent a thoughtful and heartfelt message of congratulations.

Writing to the British women's and men's curling teams following their success at the winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the monarch, 95, expressed her pride.

She wrote: "I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB Women’s Curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the Gold Medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the Silver Medal achieved by the Men’s Curling team yesterday."

The Queen went on: "I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success."

Her Royal Highness is the third person in her close family to test positive for the coronavirus in the last few weeks.

The Queen during an in-person engagement before her diagnosis

Her eldest son Prince Charles became ill for the second time earlier this month, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall tested positive on Valentine's Day and self-isolated as a result.

The Queen was monitored for symptoms after meeting with the Prince and was able to continue in-person duties afterward, including a meeting with incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors' orders to rest since mid-October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

During her meeting on Wednesday, she also appeared to comment on a small issue with her mobility, as a video circulated on social media saw her pointing to her left leg or foot, and commenting: "Well, as you can see, I can’t move."

