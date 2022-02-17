The Queen's first family photo without Prince Philip revealed The Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 in April 2021

A previously unseen photograph of the Queen with some of her great-grandchildren has been spotted in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, and it seems to be the first family portrait taken without her beloved late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death in April 2021.

The image could be seen on a console table behind the monarch as she held an in-person audience at her Berkshire abode. The photograph, which is likely to have been taken last summer during the Queen's annual break in Balmoral, appears to show Her Majesty holding Mike and Zara Tindall's baby son, Lucas, who was born in March 2021.

The tot's older sisters, Mia, now eight, and Lena, three, look to be sitting either side of their great-grandmother, with their cousin, Prince Louis, also three, next to Mia on the end of the sofa.

Standing behind them appears to be the Queen's youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, along with four more of her great-grandchildren – Prince George, eight, Isla Phillips, nine, Princess Charlotte, six, and 11-year-old Savannah Phillips.

The previously unseen photograph of the Queen with her great-grandchildren

The monarch was joined by a number of family members at her Scottish home last summer, including the Cambridges, the Wessexes, the Tindalls, and Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son August.

The Queen and Prince Philip with seven of their great-grandchildren in 2018

Ahead of his funeral last April, Buckingham Palace shared a number of previously unseen photographs of Prince Philip, including one of him and the Queen surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren.

Mike Tindall also posted a sweet snap of the Duke enjoying dinner with Mike and Zara's eldest daughter, Mia. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a photo of Prince George, then two, enjoying a carriage ride with his great-grandfather in Norfolk in 2015.

