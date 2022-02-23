How you can party at the Queen's London home this summer It's a special year for Her Majesty

Some 5,000 members of the public will get the opportunity of a lifetime to party at Buckingham Palace this summer.

As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a concert will be held at the monarch's London abode on Saturday 4 June.

The BBC has revealed that 5,000 people will be selected via a ballot to receive a pair of free tickets to be in the audience at Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee concert. From 24 February to 23 March people will be able to apply online for a pair of tickets.

The tickets on offer are not being allocated on a first come, first served basis, meaning those who enter the ballot have an equal chance of being selected no matter when they apply during the period the ballot is open.

As part of the celebratory concert, a stage will be erected in front of Buckingham Palace. A variety of musical performances will feature, from global pop and rock stars to opera singers, with a full, live orchestra.

Famous faces from film, TV and the stage will also celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen's 70-year reign.

A concert was held at the palace in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee

The remaining tickets will be made available to charitable organisations including those who work in support of young people, the military, the environment and those who supported communities during the pandemic.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: "The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to be one of the highlights of Her Majesty The Queen's landmark Jubilee festivities weekend and one of the biggest concerts in a generation.

"The BBC is honoured to be bringing every moment of this live event to millions watching and listening at home, and on outdoor screens across the UK and around the world."

The Queen officially marked the start of her Platinum Jubilee on 6 February

Celebrations for the Queen's milestone are planned throughout the year but the four-day Bank Holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June, will see a full-scale Trooping the Colour parade, a service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Her Majesty is set to be joined by members of her family for the celebrations, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It is not yet known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly over from the US with their children, but the concert at the palace also coincides with their daughter Lilibet's first birthday on 4 June.

Applications for the ticket ballot open at 7am on 24 February and close at 11:59pm on 23 March. Members of the public are invited to apply by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/platinumjubileeconcert.

