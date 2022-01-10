The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations revealed: a pageant, baking competition, palace parties and more The monarch will celebrate 70 years on the throne

An incredible programme of events has been unveiled to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. On 6 February, she will become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Many special occasions and initiatives will take place throughout the year, including the Platinum Jubilee Celebration from 12-15 May, in which 1000 performers and 500 horses will mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

In the summer, there will be a four-day bank holiday weekend, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

On 2 June, the Queen's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, will be a spectacular event, with 1200 officers taking part, together with Army musicians and horses. Tickets to attend will be available via public ballot from the website qbp.army.mod.uk.

On the same day, celebratory beacons will be lit in 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

Friday 3 June will see a Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign held at St Paul’s Cathedral and on Saturday 4 June, Buckingham Palace will play host to the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, a live concert featuring huge names in entertainment with a ballot for tickets opening in February.

The Queen has a lot to look forward to in 2022

Sunday 5 June is the date of The Big Jubilee Lunch, with more than 200,000 neighbourhood events expected to take place.

During that weekend, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will see performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers tell the story of The Queen’s reign through a combination of theatre, music, circus and street performance.

A special River of Hope section will comprise of two hundred silk flags that appear like a moving river, with a section consisting of children's hopes for the planet which will be carried by secondary school pupils.

Last year's Trooping the Colour was held at Windsor Castle

There will also be events for the public to participate in throughout the year, including the Queen’s Green Canopy, which sees green-fingered communities across the country planting trees in celebration of the Queen's seven decades of service.

The initiative is also working to protect 70 valuable ancient trees and woodlands as well as launching a training programme to teach unemployed young people tree-planting skills.

The Platinum Pudding competition, meanwhile, will task UK residents aged eight and above with creating a new pudding dedicated to the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will make its way along the Mall

Five finalists will prepare their dessert for an expert judging panel including Dame Mary Berry, Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan, with the winning recipe made available to the public.

Three special displays marking the Queen's Accession, Coronation and Jubilees will be staged at the official royal residences from July, with portraits of Her Majesty and items from her personal jewellery on display at Buckingham Palace, the Coronation Dress and Robe of Estate at Windsor Castle and outfits worn by Her Majesty on to celebrate the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Celebrations will also take place on The Queen’s private estates, Sandringham and Balmoral, for local residents and visitors, including a free screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace in the Royal Parkland at Sandringham.

