Mike Tindall's touching tribute to the Queen as she marks Platinum Jubilee year The former rugby star is married to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall shared a touching tribute to his grandmother-in-law, the Queen, as she officially marked her Platinum Jubilee on 6 February.

The former rugby star, who is married to the monarch's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, posted a collage of Her Majesty, showing her at every decade of her incredible 70-year reign on Instagram on Monday.

"What a lady," Mike captioned the sweet post.

And his social media followers were in agreement with him, with one commenting: "Love this. Our Queen. What a lady indeed." Another wrote: "Absolutely love this, she's amazing," while a third added: "A wonderful collage, she certainly is that."

Mike joined the royal family when he married Zara Phillips on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

Mike's touching Instagram tribute to the Queen

The father-of-three has often opened up about family gatherings with the royals and spoke about his first meeting with the Queen on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, in December.

He told his co-host Alex Payne: "I did get sweaty palms. I think anyone would. She's such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous now when I see her. I'm way more comfortable now, but… it's been a journey."

Mike says he still gets nervous when he sees the Queen

Mike was also among the Queen's family members to support her at the funeral of her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last April.

Speaking on the podcast, he said of the service: "The way everything was, I think it was the perfect day... how he would have liked it. [There was] no fuss, [just] get on with it, and my love for the Queen was even better."

Of Her Majesty sitting away from her children and grandchildren at the socially distanced funeral, Mike added: "She was sat there completely on her own, separated herself in terms of 'this is what the world is right now' and 'I'm going to lead by example'. She's amazing, literally amazing."

