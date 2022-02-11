10 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels

Megan Bull
Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Shop the best Platinum Jubilee memorabilia and merch from Harrods, Amazon, Etsy and more.
Congratulations are in order as Her Majesty celebrates the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Becoming the first-ever British monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee, the Queen's latest milestone is certainly worth celebrating!
While the official date of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee is 6 February 2022, later this year (2-5 June 2022) the nation will gather to commemorate her 70 years of service to the country – and there's plenty of memorabilia & merch to shop ahead of the four day UK bank holiday weekend.
From Harrods' royal-themed shopper to biscuits, mugs and tea towels, fill your home with nostalgic reminders of the Queen's epic 70-year reign.
Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Portrait Plate, £13.99, Amazon
Platinum Teatime Biscuit Collection, £16, Cartwright & Butler
Jubilee Watch, £83, Swatch
Vintage Style Union Jack Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth Bunting & Ribbon, £6.49, Etsy
Dunoon Skye HM Queen Platinum Jubilee Mug, £30, Harrods
2022 Platinum Jubilee Imperial State Crown Decoration, £40, Historic Royal Palaces
Queen Elizabeth II 70th Platinum Jubilee Cotton Crown Tea Towel, £11.95, Etsy
Silken Favours Jubilee Silk Print Scarf, £150, Fortnum & Mason
Small Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag, £25, Harrods
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Mug, £15, Harrods
