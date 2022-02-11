10 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Congratulations are in order as Her Majesty celebrates the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. Becoming the first-ever British monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee, the Queen's latest milestone is certainly worth celebrating!

RELATED: Duchess of Cornwall says she's 'very, very honoured' about future Queen Consort title

While the official date of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee is 6 February 2022, later this year (2-5 June 2022) the nation will gather to commemorate her 70 years of service to the country – and there's plenty of memorabilia & merch to shop ahead of the four day UK bank holiday weekend.

From Harrods' royal-themed shopper to biscuits, mugs and tea towels, fill your home with nostalgic reminders of the Queen's epic 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Portrait Plate, £13.99, Amazon

READ: The Queen shares her star sign with three great-grandchildren – here's how they are alike

MORE: The Queen holds first face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson since returning from winter break

Platinum Teatime Biscuit Collection, £16, Cartwright & Butler

Jubilee Watch, £83, Swatch

Vintage Style Union Jack Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth Bunting & Ribbon, £6.49, Etsy

Dunoon Skye HM Queen Platinum Jubilee Mug, £30, Harrods

2022 Platinum Jubilee Imperial State Crown Decoration, £40, Historic Royal Palaces

Queen Elizabeth II 70th Platinum Jubilee Cotton Crown Tea Towel, £11.95, Etsy

Silken Favours Jubilee Silk Print Scarf, £150, Fortnum & Mason

Small Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag, £25, Harrods

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Mug, £15, Harrods

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.