Prince Harry and Meghan release heartbreaking statement after Invictus Games competitor dies in Ukraine conflict Ukrainian Invictus Games competitor Serhii Karaivan died in the conflict

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to the Ukrainian Invictus Games competitor who died when fighting against the Russian invasion of his country.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

Earlier this week, the Invictus Games Foundation confirmed Serhii Karaivan, described as "a former trialist for the Invictus Games and Warrior Games for Team Ukraine", had died during the fighting in the former soviet country.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 ways to help in the Ukranian crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan's non-profit foundation, Archewell, released a poignant statement on Friday regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

MORE: Royal fans notice hidden message inside the Queen's home in latest photographs

READ: How to talk to your children about the Ukraine/Russia conflict

"Our hearts are heavy as we acknowledge the recent loss of a member of our veteran community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack," the message read.

"We also pay tribute to the brave men and women from our global veteran community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination.

Serhii Karaivan died on 13 March

"We are continuing to work and speak with the Invictus Games Foundation daily to help however we can." They added: "All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organizations have taken on – and also by the stories from those on the frontlines."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also made donations to a number of organisations working on the ground to support the people of Ukraine, including HIAS, The HALO Trust, and a coalition of Ukrainian media such as The Kyiv Independent, supported through the organization Are We Europe.

Prince Harry and Meghan released a message that was shared on their Archewell website

"We are also continuing to work with our partners at World Central Kitchen and The World Health Organization to assist with the global and local humanitarian response to the crisis," the website reads.

The organisation's statement noted, "many of the Invictus Games competitors, alongside the staff and team management, signed up to serve once again, many of whom already had injuries sustained in conflict with Russia since 2014." It continued: "The Invictus Games Foundation offered support, but as a team they chose to stay, and serve."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.