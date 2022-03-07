Royal fans notice hidden message inside the Queen's home in latest photographs

The Queen delighted royal fans when pictures of her first in-person engagement since catching COVID emerged. The 95-year-old monarch met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday - but royal watchers have noticed a special hidden message.

MORE: The Queen holds first in-person audience with Justin Trudeau after recovering from COVID

In the background, as the Queen greeted Mr Trudeau, a large vase of yellow and blue flowers could be seen - a clear nod to Ukraine as their national flag is yellow and blue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 ways to help in the Ukranian crisis

"I love that the flowers are blue & yellow," remarked one Instagram follower, while another said: "Love the blue and yellow flowers." A third post read: "Anybody else see the subtle nod to Ukraine with the colours of the flowers? Brilliant."

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

READ: The Queen makes 'generous' donation to Ukraine relief effort

Her Majesty, who is also Queen of Canada, was pictured in a blue and white patterned dress which had a splash of yellow and aquamarine. She could be seen standing and smiling warmly at Mr Trudeau as he held her right hand in both of his. Mr Trudeau was also seen laughing as the Queen gestured towards herself during the meeting in the Oak Room sitting room.

The Canadian PM is in the UK for talks on the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

Yellow and blue flowers could be seen at Windsor Castle on Monday

The British royals have not been quiet following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall paying a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London on Wednesday.

The Prince spoke to invited guests from the Ukrainian community in the UK in a heartfelt address. He said: "I must say my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we've heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression."

The Queen has also made a "generous" donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the organisation, which brings together 15 major UK charities to quickly co-ordinate responses to overseas incidents, thanked the monarch.

They wrote: "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal."

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.